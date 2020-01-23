Michelle Carter, of texting suicide case, freed from jail

Michelle Carter, the Massachusetts woman convicted of encouraging her boyfriend to commit suicide in 2014, was released Thursday more than three months early from jail, where she had been serving a 15-month sentence.

Wearing the same white blazer and dark slacks she entered in, Carter was escorted out of the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction in Dartmouth where she was picked up by her parents after serving a portion of her 15-month sentence.

Carter, now 23, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III after she a judge ruled she caused the death of her boyfriend when she ordered him in a phone call to get back in his carbon monoxide-filled truck and take his own life.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was only 17 at the time.