Michael Rapaport films alleged shoplifter in NYC: 'It's pathetic'

Michael Rapaport, the actor, posted video on Tuesday that he said showed a brazen shoplifter causally walking out of a New York City Rite Aid after filling up a few bags.

"I can’t believe I’m seeing this s--t," Rapaport could be heard saying on a second video , uploaded to TikTok.

The video appeared to show the suspect walking right past a security officer, who made no gesture to stop the individual.

"This f–---g guy just filled his two bags up with everything in Rite Aid, right here on 80th [Street] and First Avenue, is walking down the street like s--t is Gucci. Looking me in my face like, ‘what’s good?' I was watching him the whole time," he added.

"My man just went Christmas shopping in January. He had the condoms, the shampoo," Rapaport continued.

The comedian noted in the Instagram video's caption that the Rite Aid would be closing its doors soon because of such thefts. The NYPD and Rite Aid did not immediately respond to after-hours emails from Fox News.

"You see all these videos on Instagram of people shoplifting like they’re going for a walk in the park. It’s pathetic that this is happening in the greatest city in the world," Rapaport said in the Instagram video.

The Rite Aid in the video, located at 81st Street and First Avenue, is scheduled to close Feb. 15, with 63 other locations, the company announced last month, the Daily Mail reported.

Rapaport blamed ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio for what critics have called the city’s soft-on-crime enforcement.