Chicago police capture suspect in shootings that wounded officer, woman

Chicago police have captured the man suspected of shooting and injuring a police officer on Saturday, as well as shooting a woman in the back in broad daylight on Wednesday, officials said.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that officers had apprehended a "person of interest" believed to be 45-year-old Michael Blackman following a daylong manhunt. Guglielmi said the individual was shot by police and no officers were injured.

The injured officer, who has not been identified, was shot and wounded at around 8:40 a.m. while serving a warrant on the city's South Side. He is 40 years old and a 16-year veteran of the Chicago police force in the fugitive apprehension team, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said during a news conference at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Doctors said the officer was shot once in the groin and twice in his lower left leg. According to Guglielmi, the officer lost nearly a third of his blood despite applying a tourniquet on himself. The officer underwent surgery and was listed in stable condition.

"He came basically bleeding to death," said Jane Kayle Lee, the trauma surgeon who operated on the officer for about 2 hours. "He had already lost a significant amount of blood."

Blackman is also accused of shooting a 29-year-old woman while he was riding a bicycle in the Fulton River District on Wednesday, police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told Fox 32 Chicago. The woman was shot in the back but is expected to survive, he said.

On Friday, police released surveillance video from a bicycle shop showing Blackman at the counter getting a flat tire fixed just minutes before Wednesday's shooting.

Fox 32 Chicago reported that the fugitive apprehension team was trying to arrest Blackman when the shooting took place at around 8:40 a.m. After officers knocked on the door, Blackman ran out the back of the home and shot the officer

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot asked Chicagoans to pray for the officer and his family, as well as all first responders and law enforcement officials "who work day and night to protect our residents."

"We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates," she said.

In a separate incident, two other officers were injured after responding to a call about a man with a gun inside of a South Side restaurant shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday. After the officers patted down the man and found his gun, he pushed past them, ran outside, got into a vehicle and drove off, dragging both officers before getting away.

The two officers were hospitalized with abrasions, contusions, internal injuries and possible bone fractures. Their names and the name of the driver, if police know it, haven't been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.