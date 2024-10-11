Box containing human head reportedly found on sidewalk of Chicago's West Side: report

A witness notified police that they reportedly found a human head inside a box on a sidewalk on Chicago's West Side Thursday evening, Fox 32 Chicago first reported.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Thursday when officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of West Taylor Street.

The witness told officers they were walking on the sidewalk when they discovered a box containing the victim's remains, Chicago Police told Fox 32.

Police said it is unclear what led to the victim's death and that an investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office also confirmed it has been notified about the human remains, Fox 32 reported.

Anyone with more information about this case is encouraged to contact CPD Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Chicago Police Department for comment but did not immediately receive a response.