Miami Beach gives spring break troublemakers a 'reality check' with viral TV-themed video

Once an enclave for spring breakers searching for warmer weather, the city of Miami Beach is making a concerted effort to curb raucous partying by launching a "Spring Break Reality Check" campaign.

The reality TV-themed PSA video shows just how unwelcome college students are to the Florida destination.

"Consider this your reality check. Spring Break and Miami Beach don’t mix," the city of Miami Beach wrote on X.

The show is fake, but the rules apply

The video begins with a group of college-aged people driving to Miami Beach on what one young woman says will be "the best spring break ever."

About 15 seconds into the promo, another says, "Once we got to Miami Beach, things went downhill fast."

The video launches into a compilation of strict police oversight, DUI sobriety checkpoints and pricey parking fees.

"Apparently, the only thing that wasn't contraband was the grapes and the cheese," one young woman laments.

At night, the crew is met with a strict curfew, leading to several arguments and tension, with one member of the group saying: "I'm so sick of crying!"

"The real villain here is all these rules," said another.

The concluding message of the video? The show is fake, but the rules apply.

Play by our rules, or face the consequences

The video is the latest campaign effort by Miami Beach officials to discourage rowdy revelers from descending on the miles of pristine beaches and renowned nightlife.

"This year it's a reality check, it's showing what is going to happen if you come here, and you don't play by our rules," Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said.

Last year's campaign resulted in Miami Beach seeing limited crowd sizes and less violence. Police Chief Wayne Jones said that arrests citywide went down 8% by March 17, 2024, compared to March 2023.

Police enforcement is hoping to see the same, if not better, effect with the "Reality Check" parody released this year.

While the city saw last year's campaign as a success, some businesses said the measures went too far. M2, a nightclub in Miami Beach, reported half a million dollars in revenue loss during this period, according to WSVN.

'Spring break and Miami Beach don’t mix'

The "Reality Check" ad points viewers to a website that lists the many prohibitions to prevent even the most insistent partyers from enjoying themselves during the busy weekends of March 13-16 and March 20-23: no novelty vehicle rentals, raised towing fees, sobriety checkpoints and the closure of all parking lots in South Beach, a section of Miami Beach that typically heaves with tourists.