Death of Illinois high school student, 17, ruled homicide

The death of a 17-year-old high school student found in her family's suburban Chicago home was ruled a homicide , according to Illinois coroners.

"She was a few weeks away from graduating, and it's a very happy time, and just to have life cut short like that is just really very, very sad," neighbor Andrew Brecia told WLS.

Mia Maro was found dead in her family’s Tinley Park home, which is about 30 miles from Chicago, on Sunday evening. An autopsy carried out by Cook County coroners determined she suffered multiple injuries. The death was ruled a homicide, but the exact cause of death has not yet been released, according to Fox 32.

Tinley Park police took a person of interest into custody as of Tuesday. The police department told Fox News Digital Wednesday morning that additional details on the case will be released shortly.

Brecia Told Fox 32 he was alerted to the tragedy when he heard commotion coming from Maro’s older brother on Sunday.

"It was just shocking. I was listening to music and heard the commotion outside. I looked out and saw the family outside running up to the house," Brecia said, according to Fox 32. "A lot of expletives, what was going on, what happened. How did this happen. Why? Clearly distraught, very heartbroken in that moment."

Maro was a senior at Andrew High School and was set to graduate in the coming weeks.

"Today is a very sad day for the Andrew High School Community as we grieve the loss of senior student Mia Maro," principal of the high school Abir Othman said in a letter to the school community on Monday. "We extend our condolences to Mia’s family and ask that everyone keep Mia in their thoughts and prayers."

Mourners gathered outside the home Monday evening, building a memorial for Maro.