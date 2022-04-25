Chicago sees most violent weekend so far in 2022, with 8 murders and 42 people shot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eight people were murdered in Chicago, with 42 total people shot – including at least two teenagers – in what was said to have been the Windy City’s most violent weekend year-to-date, according to police and reports on Monday.

There were 32 shootings and eight murders reported from 6 p.m. Friday through 11:59 a.m. Sunday, Chicago Police Department statistics show. Even before the end of the day on Sunday, the Chicago Sun-Times called it the city’s "most violent weekend this year."

Victims include at least nine people who were wounded in four drive-by shootings, CPD said.

The drive-by incident with the highest casualty count was reported around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the West Englewood neighborhood. Police said four men, ranging in age from 24 to 65, were standing on the sidewalk around West Garfield Boulevard when a gray-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire.

Two victims, ages 42 and 48, each suffered multiple gunshot wounds; they were rushed to local hospitals, but could not be saved. The 24-year-old victim was shot in the back and the left arm and was listed in serious condition, police said. The 65-year-old man was shot in the back three times and in his right leg twice. His condition was not immediately known, police said.

Meanwhile, two teenagers, ages 16 and 17, were shot in separate incidents on Saturday and Sunday, CPD said. Both victims were expected to survive.

Total crime in Chicago is up 35% year-to-date as of April 17, CPD said. But murder and shootings were the only two offense types that have seen year-to-date decreases so far.

Murders are down 10%, from 174 last year to 157 so far in 2022 as of April 17, CPD statistics show. Shootings are down 15%, from 729 in 2021 to 622 so far this year.