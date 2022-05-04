Chicago teen Mia Maro's father arrested in 17-year-old's killing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mohammed Almaru, father of slain Mia Maro, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to his 17-year-old daughter's killing, according to authorities.

Police discovered the deceased teenager in her family's home in Tinley Park, a suburb of Chicago, on Sunday around 5 p.m. after her aunt phoned 911 to report a possible death, Tinley Park Police Chief Matthew Walsh said during a Tuesday press conference aired on FOX 32 Chicago.

Upon arrival to the home, authorities found her 42-year-old father, Mohammed Almaru, suffering from self-inflicted wounds to his wrists and throat. He also appeared to have "several narcotics" in his system at the time, according to Walsh.

DEATH OF ILLINOIS HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT, 17, RULED HOMICIDE

They found his deceased 17-year-old daughter nearby, on the lower level of the house. The Cook County Medical Examiner ruled Maro's death a homicide but could not point to one specific injury as her cause of death.

Maro had "multiple injuries," including "serious bruising throughout her whole body" when police discovered her on Sunday. The medical examiner was not comfortable marking any "one injury" as her cause of death, Walsh said, adding that investigators do not know of any prior abuse in the household at this time.

The 17-year-old girl was apparently one of several children in the house and possibly the only girl, according to Walsh.

Almaru is currently being treated for his wounds in a hospital but is "not cooperating" with police and hasn't been "totally conscious," Walsh said.

"People are traumatized by this. It’s absolutely tragic," the police chief said.

Maro was a senior at Andrew High School and was set to graduate in the coming weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"On behalf of the entire Village of Tinley Park, I’d like to offer my sincerest condolences to everyone who knew and loved Mia," Mayor Michael Glotz said. "By all accounts she was a lovely young woman at the very beginning of her life, a life that she will now never get to fulfill. To her family, friends and fellow students at Andrew High School, we mourn her passing with you."

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.