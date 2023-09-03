Expand / Collapse search
Mexico places piece of Berlin wall near US border: 'May this be a lesson'

President Biden's administration has small projects expanding the border wall

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
The Mexican government placed a piece of the Berlin Wall just a stone's throw from the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana, sending a clear message to border-security advocates in the U.S.

Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero and former Mexican foreign secretary Marcelo Ebrard installed the shard of the Soviet wall during a ceremony last month. A plaque near its base, written by Caballero, reads, "May this be a lesson to build a society that knocks down walls and builds bridges."

The message-laden move comes as the U.S. continues to expand its barriers across the nearly 2,000 miles of territory dividing the U.S. and Mexico. Unlike the U.S. border, however, the Berlin Wall was originally installed by an occupying power to divide a nation against itself.

"Why in Tijuana? How many families have shed blood, labor and their lives to get past the wall?" Caballero asked. "The social and political conflict is different than the Berlin Wall, but it’s a wall at the end of the day. And a wall is always a sphinx that divides and bloodies nations."

Berlin wall

A family pushes a snack cart past a slab of the Berlin Wall, displayed near the border wall that separates the United States from Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico. The three-ton pockmarked, gray concrete slab sits among a bullring, a lighthouse and the border wall, which extends into the Pacific Ocean. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

President Biden's administration has struggled to stem the flow of migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border throughout his administration. There were hundreds of thousands of migrants illegally entering the U.S. each month earlier this year.

In July, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 183,503 migrant encounters.

Berlin wall

People walk along the wall that separates the United States from Mexico, near a slab of the Berlin Wall, in Tijuana, Mexico.

"We remain vigilant and continue to adjust our operational plans to maximize enforcement efforts against those individuals who do not use lawful pathways or processes, knowing that smugglers continue to use disinformation to prey on vulnerable individuals," acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller said in a statement last week.

Caballero went on to say that she respects that the U.S. must enforce its own borders, but she said the wall nevertheless represents "violence" and "family separation."

Migrants

Caballero went on to say that she respects that the U.S. must enforce its own borders, but she said the wall nevertheless represents "violence" and "family separation." (GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden signed an executive order on his first day in office, ending the construction of new border wall. His administration is, however, moving forward with some projects that had already been contracted out when he took office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.