Mexico City police chief injured in assassination attempt; 3 dead

Mexico City’s police chief survived a brazen assassination attempt Friday morning carried out by gunmen with assault weapons and grenades.

Two bodyguards protecting public security chief Omar Garcia Harfuch were killed in the attack as well as an innocent bystander, according to reports.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter that public security chief Omar Garcia Harfuch was “out of danger” following the incident which took place around 6:30 a.m., according to Reuters.

The mayor said a large truck holding gunmen with rifles blocked the chief's SUV and opened fire, the Associated Press reported.

The third person killed in the attack was a woman who just happened to be driving past the scene.

Sheinbaum said the city's security cameras recorded the attack.

“We're going to keep working in the city” to make it safe even if it leads to events like this, Sheinbaum said. She declined to speculate on who she suspected was responsible.

The police said in a statement that gunmen armed with .50 caliber sniper rifles and grenades exchanged fire with the chief's security detail. The statement said two police were wounded.

A Mexico City official said the police chief suffered three gunshot wounds, Reuters reported.

Authorities arrested 12 people in connection with the incident, Mexico City attorney general Ernestina Godoy said, according to Reuters.

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador blamed the violence on those opposed to efforts by local officials to establish order in the city.

“It has to do without a doubt with the work he is carrying out to guarantee peace and tranquility,” López Obrador said.

Those in Lomas de Chapultepec who heard the gunshots said they lasted several minutes.

The neighborhood is home to many wealthy residents and the location of ambassadorial residences.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.