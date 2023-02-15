Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Mexican teen leads Texas police on high-speed chase caught on camera: 'lenient consequences'

Cartels are increasingly using children in human smuggling operations because they are 'aware of the lenient consequences involving juveniles,' a Texas DPS official said

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Texas police pull over Mexican teen allegedly smuggling migrants Video

Texas police pull over Mexican teen allegedly smuggling migrants

Seven migrants bailed out a vehicle being driven by a Mexican teen after a high-speed chase in Mission, Texas, according to police. CREDIT: Texas Department of Public Safety

A 15-year-old Mexican teen led police on a high-speed chase on Tuesday in Mission, Texas, that ended with seven migrants bailing out of the vehicle on a dirt road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. 

All seven migrants were apprehended after a foot chase, while the teen driver was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons and evading arrest. He is being held in juvenile detention. 

Seven migrants and the 15-year-old driver bailed out of the car after it turned down a dirt road in Mission, Texas. 

Seven migrants and the 15-year-old driver bailed out of the car after it turned down a dirt road in Mission, Texas.  (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Video released by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows police attempting to pull the teen over in the South Texas border town. 

MIGRANT ENCOUNTERS HIT 156,274 IN JANUARY AS BIDEN CLAIMS NEW BORDER MEASURES WORKING 

The teen refused to stop and eventually turned down a dirt road less than a mile from the U.S.-Mexico border. Seven migrants bailed out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area surrounding the road. 

Seven migrants were apprehended after bailout of the vehicle on Tuesday morning. 

Seven migrants were apprehended after bailout of the vehicle on Tuesday morning.  (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Cartels have increasingly turned to children for their human smuggling operations because "they are well aware of the lenient consequences involving juveniles," Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Christopher Olivarez said. 

"We continue to see an uptick involving juvenile smugglers who are recruited by transnational criminal organizations. In some cases we encounter juvenile smugglers who are illegal immigrants. They are used to cross into the U.S. for the sole purpose to smuggle both people and drugs," Olivarez told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. 

"Social media platforms remain to be a large recruiting tool for smuggling specifically targeting juveniles."

The driver, a 15-year-old Mexican teen, was charged with smuggling of persons and evading arrest. 

The driver, a 15-year-old Mexican teen, was charged with smuggling of persons and evading arrest.  (Texas Department of Public Safety)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 15-year-old arrested in Mission on Tuesday will go through the juvenile court process for both felony counts he's been charged with. Once those proceedings are done, he'll be released to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest