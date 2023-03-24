Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Metro Nashville police arrest 32-year-old suspect in brazen, unprovoked assault at laundromat

Metro Nashville police said Renfro is believed to be a suspect in three other similar attacks on March 16, 18 and 19

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Metro Nashville police share video of laundromat assault suspect Video

Metro Nashville police share video of laundromat assault suspect

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department put out a video showing a suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Khadree Renfro, attacking a 45-year-old in a laundromat Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Authorities in Tennessee arrested the suspect involved in an unprovoked attack Wednesday at a laundromat in Nashville, police said.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department warned the community to be on the lookout for the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Khadree Renfro, and put out a video showing the brutal, blindsided assault. 

The video appears to show Renfro wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes and wielding a cane or pipe. He then strikes an unidentified 45-year-old victim several times in the head and neck area.

Metro Nashville police said Renfro was arrested about eight hours after the video was posted.

Metro Nashville police said a 32-year-old suspect assaulted a 45-year-old victim with a weapon in a laundromat in Nashville, on March 23, 2023.

Metro Nashville police said a 32-year-old suspect assaulted a 45-year-old victim with a weapon in a laundromat in Nashville, on March 23, 2023. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

"The suspected attacker, Khadree Renfro, 32, was arrested tonight on Pennock Avenue by detectives from the Violent Crimes Division & the East Precinct's Community Field Intelligence Team. Charges are forthcoming," the police said on social media.

He is also believed to be a suspect in three similar attacks on March 16, 18 and 19, police said.

Khadree Renfro, 32, was arrested following an assault in Nashville, on March 23, 2023.

Khadree Renfro, 32, was arrested following an assault in Nashville, on March 23, 2023. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

A 45-year-old victim was seemingly blindsided during an assault in Nashville on March 23, 2023.

A 45-year-old victim was seemingly blindsided during an assault in Nashville on March 23, 2023. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

An investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 615-742-7463.