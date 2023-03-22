Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Tennessee woman allegedly attempted to take another woman's child at Dollar Tree

Vickie Mitchell was arrested for disorderly conduct

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
A Tennessee woman attempted to take another woman's child at a Dollar Tree store, even purporting that the child was hers.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the store on Mt. View Road on Monday after a report that Vickie Mitchell had attempted to take another person's child, Mitchell's arrest affidavit says, according to FOX 17.

The victim told officers that Mitchell had been waiting for her at her car parked in the store's parking lot. The victim then went inside the Dollar Tree and Mitchell followed her. 

Mitchell followed the woman around the store while claiming the victim was on the Most Wanted List and that the victim had stolen the child from Mitchell.

The victim later told police that Mitchell's allegations are false.

Dollar Tree staff separated Mitchell and the victim and escorted the victim to an office for protection. The staff then called 911 to report the incident.

Mitchell was arrested for disorderly conduct.