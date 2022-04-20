2 men wanted in New York City after broad daylight shootout

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two men were caught on video in New York City pulling out guns in the middle of a street and firing at each other in broad daylight on Tuesday, authorities said.

The shootout happened around 12:30 p.m. in front of 194-05 Linden Boulevard in Queens, police said.

NYC SUBWAY ATTACK SHOWS CITY'S ONGOING STRUGGLE TO GRAPPLE WITH MENTAL HEALTH, CRIME SURGE, EXPERTS SAY

Police shared surveillance video showing two unidentified males standing on opposite sides of a parked white SUV when they each pull out handguns and exchange gunfire.

Police said one male fled in a silver Honda Accord before briefly returning to retrieve belongings that he had dropped during the shooting. The other male, who was with a third unidentified person, fled in a black 4-door sedan driven by a fourth individual.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

There have been 354 citywide shooting incidents year-to-date – a 9.9% increase compared to the 322 reported shootings that occurred during the same period in 2021, according to public NYPD data.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, the NYPD launched its new gun crimes team as part of Mayor Eric Adams’ ongoing effort to crack down on crime.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).