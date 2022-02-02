Expand / Collapse search
Missing Kennedy Hoyle: Amber Alert issued for vanished Memphis newborn after mother shot dead

Memphis police officers located her mother's body near her abandoned vehicle

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Tennessee officials issued an Amber Alert Wednesday morning for missing newborn Kennedy Hoyle after her mother was fatally shot Tuesday evening.

Memphis Police Department officers located her mother's abandoned vehicle at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sedgewick Drive and Levi Road. They discovered the 27-year-old woman's body nearby after conducting a search.

Missing Kennedy Hoyle of Memphis. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

"The preliminary information revealed that the victim had been shot. Additionally, officers were advised that the victim's 2-day-old child, Kennedy Hoyle, was last seen with the victim; however, no child was located," Memphis police said in a Tuesday statement.

MISSING HARMONY MONTGOMERY CASE: NEW HAMPSHIRE GOV. SUNUNU SAYS SYSTEM ‘FAILED HARMONY’ AMID INVESTIGATION

Missing Kennedy Hoyle of Memphis. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Wednesday announced that an Amber Alert had been issued for the 2-day-old.

"Kennedy was last seen wearing a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants," TBI said in a Wednesday tweet. "She is 6lbs. and 17 inches long. She has brown hair and brown eyes."

Missing Kennedy Hoyle of Memphis. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the newborn's whereabouts to contact Memphis police at 901-545-2677 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

