Memphis man accused in deadly shooting spree found dead inside getaway car: police

A Tennessee man accused of killing several women and girls across the city of Memphis in three separate shootings on Saturday was found dead Sunday morning after a multi-agency manhunt.

Memphis police said Mavis Christian Jr., 52, was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound at about 3:31 a.m. inside the white Chevrolet Malibu he used to flee each shooting.

On Saturday, Christian Jr. allegedly shot five female victims in three different locations in the city, police said. Four of the victims died from their injuries while the fifth was left in critical condition.

"Through the collaborative effort between law enforcement, the community, and the media, the suspect was located quickly with the additional loss of lives," Memphis police wrote in a statement.

Police said officers responded to a shooting on Field Lark Drive shortly after 5:30 p.m. and found two girls and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. One girl and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene and the other girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

About an hour later, officers arrived at Warrington Road for another shooting where a woman was found with an apparent gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers responded just before 9:30 p.m. to a third shooting on Howard Drive in which one woman was located with an apparent gunshot wound. She was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police determined through its investigation that the three shootings are connected and accused Christian Jr. of being the suspect in all three. He was considered to be armed and extremely dangerous during the multi-agency search for him.

According to police, preliminary information indicates the shootings were a result of a domestic violence incident and that Christian Jr. is a known relative who fled each scene in the Chevy Malibu.

The manhunt included local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, according to Memphis police, who also thanked all the agencies for their "cooperation and assistance."

Police said an investigation remains ongoing.