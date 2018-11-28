Mega Millions numbers selected for Tuesday’s $172M jackpot

Lottery players have a chance of winning an estimated $172 million in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing.

The numbers selected in Tuesday’s $172 million Mega Millions drawing were 12, 24, 37, 42 and 57, plus the Mega Ball 18 and Megaplier 4X, according to the game's official website.

With no winners immediately reported, the next Mega Millions jackpot will be estimated to be worth $190 million, with the drawing to be held Friday.

Meanwhile, there were still no reports that a $1.5 billion prize from an October drawing had been claimed.

That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, according to reports.

The winner has until April 21 to claim the massive prize.