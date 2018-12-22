Expand / Collapse search
Mega Millions numbers selected for Friday's $305M jackpot

Fox News
Mega Millions lottery tickets are seen in Burlington, N.C. (Associated Press)

Mega Millions players were hoping for Christmas to come a few days early Friday, as the drawing was held for an estimated $305 million jackpot.

The winning numbers selected in Friday night's drawing were 10, 13, 61, 62 and 70, with the Mega ball number 5 and Megaplier 3X.

But it appeared that no winners were located for the top prize, so the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, Christmas Night, was estimated at $321 million, with a cash option of $193.7 million, according to the official Mega Millions website.

Friday's drawing did produce a Match 5 winner in Texas, according to the website. That means the player won $1 million by matching the five main numbers but not the Mega ball.