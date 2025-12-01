Texas mother demands answers after 19-year-old daughter found dead hours after college tailgate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The mother of Texas A&M sophomore Brianna Aguilera, 19, said she’s not satisfied with information regarding the death of her daughter and is still "awaiting answers" about what happened to her.

Police have publicly maintained that the circumstances surrounding the discovery of Aguilera’s body at an Austin, Texas, apartment just hours after she attended a college tailgate show "no indications of suspicious circumstances."

The Austin Police Department said officers responded to reports of an unconscious person at an apartment in the 2100 block of Rio Grande Street around 12:50 a.m. Saturday.

Aguilera "was pronounced deceased on scene," according to police.

"At this time, the incident is not being investigated as a homicide, and there are no indications of suspicious circumstances," APD said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The cause of death will be determined by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation remains ongoing."

Although APD’s story has not wavered, Aguilera’s mother, Stephanie Rodriguez, has publicly signaled that she believes the circumstances surrounding her daughter’s final hours do not add up.

A GoFundMe page set up for the family states that Aguilera attended the UT vs. Texas A&M tailgate on Friday and that "the details surrounding what happened next remain unclear, and her mother is still awaiting answers."

Although Rodriguez has not accused anyone directly, her public comments make clear she does not feel she has been given an adequate explanation of how her daughter went from attending a college tailgate to being found dead at an Austin apartment within hours.

In her emotional message posted to the fundraiser, Rodriguez writes that the sudden loss of her daughter left her devastated and questioning the events of the night.

"I’m so grateful for your love and support at this moment," she said. "The unexpected loss of my brie brie has been a tremendous challenge… I’ve experienced every parent’s worst fear."

She also states that she is leaning on the strength of her community but is still processing the limited information she has received. She goes on to say that her daughter "touched so many hearts" and that supporters will be notified once funeral arrangements are finalized.

Fundraiser organizer Amabelii Fernandez says the family is struggling as they wait for clarity.

"Our hearts are shattered," the GoFundMe states.

After donations passed the goal, Fernandez wrote, "I will leave the donations open so that my aunt can comfortably grieve through this unimaginable loss."

Aguilera is described on the page as a driven student who graduated magna cum laude from United High School in Laredo and was studying at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M.

As of Tuesday, police have not released any additional investigative findings.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the organizer through the GoFundMe fundraiser for comment but has not immediately heard back.

The case remains open pending the medical examiner’s report.