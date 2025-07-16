Maurene Comey, prosecutor in 'Diddy,' Epstein, Maxwell cases, daughter of ex FBI head, fired from DOJ

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI director James Comey, was fired Wednesday from her job as a prosecutor in the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office, a Justice Department official confirmed to Fox News.

Comey was informed of her termination on Wednesday by the Executive Office for U.S. Attorneys, the official said.

She worked most recently on the prosecution of Sean "Diddy" Combs and previously prosecuted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The reason for her firing as senior trial counsel at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York was not immediately clear.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a call from Fox News Digital.

Comey's father was fired during President Donald Trump's first term in office after he initiated the investigation into potential ties between Russia and President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. The Justice Department recently appeared to acknowledge an investigation into James Comey, although it is unclear what sparked that probe.

The Trump administration has moved to terminate Justice Department lawyers who have worked on cases that have led to Trump's frustration. Maurene Comey was long viewed as a potential target because of her father’s rocky relationship with the president.

The termination of Maurene Comey represents the latest shake-up for the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office.

In April, prosecutor Matthew Podolsk stepped down, which cleared the path for Trump to tap Jay Clayton, his nominee for interim U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Podolsky had taken over after the departure of Danielle Sassoon, who resigned in February in protest of the Justice Department's decision to drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Trump named Sassoon interim U.S. attorney when the president fired Edward Kim, who took the position during the change in administrations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.