Former FBI Director Comey's daughter suffers high-profile loss as prosecutor in Diddy trial

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey played a leading role on the eight-member team that prosecuted rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs in a sex trafficking and racketeering trial that came to a close Wednesday with mixed results.

The daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, Maurene Comey faced a setback when the jury found the performer not guilty of some of the most serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. However, the jury did side with prosecutors on two counts, finding Combs guilty of violating the Mann Act of 1910 by transporting women across state lines for prostitution.

Maurene Comey was a prosecutor in the Jeffrey Epstein trial prior to his death in prison and also had a lead role in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial.

She leads the violent and organized crime unit in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY).

SDNY is the same stepping stone her father, James Comey, used to catapult himself to national prominence.

The ex-FBI director and prominent Trump foe worked similarly as a federal prosecutor there in the 1980s, when noted Trump ally Rudolph Giuliani was the Reagan-appointed U.S. attorney.

He returned to Manhattan in the 2000s after former President George W. Bush appointed him to the role once held by "America’s Mayor."

Lately, the elder Comey received blowback for posting a photo of stones on a beach in the shape of "86 47," which many observers considered to be a wish for President Donald Trump's death – with "86" being a cipher for "kill" and "47" denoting Trump as the 47th president.

In court, Maurene Comey offered the prosecution’s rebuttal prior to the jury being sent off to deliberate the charges against Combs.

Maurene Comey argued from the dais that Combs "never thought the women he abused would have the courage to speak out loud what he had done to them," and suggested the rapper believed he was "untouchable."

She also offered arguments that Combs had been involved in firebombing a Porsche owned by rapper Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi, according to TMZ.

At the close of the trial, Maurene Comey argued to Judge Arun Subramanian that Combs should be denied the bond requested by defense attorney Marc Agnifilo.

"There is serious relevant conduct here that will merit a lengthy period of incarceration," she said, according to the New York Post.

While occupationally a proverbial chip off the old block, Maurene Comey has remained largely silent during James Comey’s recurring controversies, from his "86 47" post that drew demands for investigation by the Secret Service to his rhetorical battles with Trump.