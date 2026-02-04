Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Texas

Greg Abbott threatens arrests for violent student protesters, funding cuts for schools allowing walkouts

Texas governor says schools allowing 'disruptive walkouts' should be treated as 'co-conspirators' after Kyle incident

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Greg Abbott says Texas leads on border security, economic growth Video

Greg Abbott says Texas leads on border security, economic growth

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, discusses the state's approach to border security and combating illegal immigration, contrasting it with sanctuary cities. He details Texas' economic growth and population influx compared to New York and California.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott fired back at anti-immigration enforcement student protesters on Tuesday, claiming they should be arrested if school walkouts turn violent.

Abbott shared a video of law enforcement arresting one of two students charged after a school walkout demonstration Monday in Kyle, Texas.

"It’s about time students like this were arrested. Harming someone is a crime—even for students," Abbott wrote in the post. "Disruptive walkouts allowed by schools lead to just this kind of chaos."

Roughly 500 students participated in anti-ICE walkouts from five different schools within the Hays Consolidated Independent School District on Monday, walking to the downtown area, according to a statement from the Kyle Police Department.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in front of microphone

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott fired back at anti-immigration enforcement student protesters on Tuesday. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

GUN-WIELDING ICE AGENTS BRUSH BACK MINNEAPOLIS AGITATORS

Authorities said officers were present to monitor traffic and pedestrian safety.

During the demonstration, a student was caught with alcohol, leading to two arrests.

Police said one of the students is charged with assault on a public servant, resisting arrest, interfering with public duties, and consumption and possession of alcohol by a minor.

Anti-ICE protesters

Anti-ICE protesters gather outside Houston City Hall, Jan. 10, in Texas. (Reginald Mathalone/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

BLOCKING ICE COOPERATION FUELED MINNESOTA UNREST, OFFICIALS WARN AS VIRGINIA REVERSES COURSE

The other student is charged with resisting arrest and interfering with public duties. 

Additional charges may be forthcoming, officials said.

"We are aware of concerns that these arrests were related to the walkout activity; however, we would like to clarify that they are unrelated," the department wrote in the statement.

Abbott doubled down in his post, claiming that schools and staff who allow criminal behavior "should be treated as co-conspirators and should not be immune."

He added his office is also looking into stripping the funding of schools that "abandon their duty to teach our kids the curriculum required by law."

It is unclear if the warning refers to schools hosting anti-ICE walkouts.

Abbott's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

ICE recruitment

People line up to speak with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement recruiters in Arlington, Texas. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The protests come after the fatal shootings of Minneapolis residents Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents last month.

The shootings spurred nationwide protests, with state and local leaders calling for immigration authorities to end operations in their jurisdictions.

The First Amendment does not consider walkouts protected speech, and students can be disciplined for unexcused absences or disrupting school functions, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue