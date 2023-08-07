Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Massive fire, explosions reported at Sherwin-Williams facility in Garland, Texas

Flames seen rising from facility outside of Dallas

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Massive fire reported at Sherwin-Williams paint plant in Garland, Texas

A fire has broken out Monday, Aug. 7 at a Sherwin-Williams paint plant in a suburb of Dallas, according to reports. (Credit: @RayyanHingora)

A massive fire broke out early Monday at a Sherwin-Williams paint plant in a suburb of Dallas

The Garland Police Department said the city’s firefighters are working a fire in the area of 701 South Shiloh Road. 

The United States Environmental Protection Agency says a building located at that address is operated by Valspar Coatings, which is owned by Sherwin-Williams

"My coworker and I were in our office processing orders when all of a sudden the whole building shook," Dave Casper, an employee of Aston Global, a bathroom supply company located in the same area, told Fox29, describing explosions. 

Fire and smoke in the air during Texas plant fire

A fire has broken out at a building reportedly owned by Sherwin-Williams in Garland, Texas. (@RayyanHingora)

"Some of the particles from the ceiling started to come down on us. We went outside thinking something hit the building, but when we walked behind our building, we saw this big explosion at the Sherwin-Williams plant," he said. 

There were no immediate reports of injuries. 

Fire and smoke in the air during Texas plant fire

There have also been reports of explosions at the facility in Garland, Texas. (KDFW)

"As a result multiple roadways in and around the location are CLOSED," police said. "Please find alternate routes and expect heavy delays." 

In one video purportedly of the fire on social media, several explosions could be heard.

Sherwin-Williams did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning from Fox News Digital. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.