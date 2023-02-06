Expand / Collapse search
Massive fire erupts at Chicago-area warehouse

The fire at Chicago Heights' Morgan Li warehouse triggered multiple departments' responses

Associated Press
Fire crews were battling a large fire Monday at a suburban Chicago warehouse that produced a towering smoke plume visible for miles, a city spokesman said.

Chicago Heights spokesman David Ormsby said the Morgan Li warehouse was fully engulfed in flames, and nearby roads were closed as multiple fire departments responded.

No injuries had been reported, Ormsby said.

A large fire broke out Monday at Chicago Heights' Morgan Li warehouse.

A large fire broke out Monday at Chicago Heights' Morgan Li warehouse.

Aerial television footage showed the fire burning in several spots, producing a pillar of heavy smoke that rose high above the south Chicago suburb as firefighters trained water on the flames.

Ormsby said fire crews were still working Monday morning to bring the fire under control at the warehouse, which he said had furniture and fabrics stored inside.

WGN-TV reported that the fire began about 6:30 a.m. The station said Morgan Li announced in January 2022 that it had acquired the Chicago Heights property.

At the time, Morgan Li said the space added "230,000 square feet of domestic production, assembly and warehousing space on 13 acres for rapidly growing custom wood and metal manufacturer."