Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Massive fire breaks out at Texas truck stop, engulfs convenience store in flames

San Antonio fire was fueled by kitchen grease, windy conditions

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A massive fire broke out at a San Antonio truck stop early Thursday, engulfing the convenience store in flames and sending a large plume of smoke into the air.

Firefighters first received a call at about 5 a.m. Thursday about a fire that broke out inside the kitchen of a Denny's restaurant that is attached to a Flying J Travel Center near Interstate 10, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said.

All customers and employees safely made it out of the building, which was destroyed by the fire, San Antonio TV station KSAT reported.

KIDS THRIVE AS TEXAS GRANDMOTHER, INSTAGRAM INFLUENCER REVEALS HER BEDTIME 'GAME' — AND HOW GOD'S INVOLVED

A large fire broke out at a truck stop in San Antonio, Texas.

A large fire broke out at a truck stop in San Antonio, Texas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The flames quickly spread from the kitchen to the rest of the building, fueled by kitchen grease and windy conditions outside, Hood said.