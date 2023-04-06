Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Massachusetts
Published

Massachusetts woman pleads guilty to infant daughter's 1985 killing

Lee Ann Daigle, 58, of Lowell, MA, left 'Baby Jane Doe' in a gravel pit in rural Maine

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Massachusetts woman pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter in the death of her infant daughter, Baby Jane Doe, found in a gravel pit 37 years ago in northern Maine.

MAINE COLD CASE: MOTHER ARRESTED FOR MURDER OF ‘BABY JANE DOE’ AFTER 36 YEARS

Lee Ann Daigle, 58, pled guilty Thursday to manslaughter in her infant daughter's 1985 killing.

Lee Ann Daigle, 58, pled guilty Thursday to manslaughter in her infant daughter's 1985 killing. (Maine State Police)

Lee Ann Daigle, 58, of Lowell, Massachusetts, was arrested last year after police cracked the case thanks to years of police work and advancements in DNA technology,

MASSACHUSETTS POLICE IDENTIFY REMAINS OF WOMAN SHOT, KILLED IN 1978

Her name was Lee Ann Guerrette when a newborn baby was dragged by a dog to a home in Frenchville and police were alerted to the grisly discovery on Dec. 7, 1985. Detectives tracked the dog’s path to a gravel pit where the baby had been born and abandoned in sub-zero temperatures.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The death remained a mystery for decades until Daigle's indictment last year on a charge of murder. She’ll be sentenced at a later date in Superior Court.