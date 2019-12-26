Massachusetts woman, kids killed in apparent Boston 'murder-suicide' identified

A woman and two children found dead Wednesday near a Boston parking garage were publicly identified Thursday, as authorities continue to investigate the case as a murder-suicide.

Officials said Erin Pascal, 40, of West Roxbury, and her two children, 4-year-old Allison and 1-year-old Andrew, were found unconscious on a sidewalk outside the Renaissance Park garage just before 1:30 p.m.

"Today is an extremely sad day," Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Thursday during a news conference.

Authorities believe Pascal killed herself after her two children fell off the garage building. All three were rushed to hospitals and pronounced dead. Pascal's SUV was found on the garage roof and contained two child safety seats inside, authorities said.

TEXAS MAN, 26, ARRESTED AFTER VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS HIM FIRING SEMI-AUTOMATIC OUT WINDOW OF MOVING CAR, POLICE SAY

“Our investigation is showing the two children fell first, and then the parent after,” Rollins told WBUR radio on Thursday. "There were children's shoes and an adult shoe. There were belongings from the children and the mother strewn upon the street."

The father of the children has been notified of their deaths.

“It’s a tragedy," Boston Police Commissioner William Gross told reporters Wednesday.

The garage is owned by Northeastern University and has been the site of suicides before. A Boston College student killed himself by jumping off the top of the garage earlier this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“As a mother, it was incredibly hard, this scene in particular, where there were two young children that lost their lives today,” Rollins said Wednesday. “We're going to do everything that we can to get the answers.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report