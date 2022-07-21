Massachusetts police video shows officer saving choking baby

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Massachusetts police officer saved a choking two-month-old infant Wednesday night after the child's parents rushed the baby to the local police department.

Officer Ryan Porter encountered the parents as they rushed their infant inside the lobby of the Framingham Police Department shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A video posted to the social media account shows the parents, seemingly out of breath, handing over their child to the officer after immediately meeting them at the door.

Porter, who serves as a CPR instructor for the department, proceeded to evaluate the baby as it struggled to breath.

"Moments later the infant stopped breathing and Officer Porter delivered a series of back blows, which cleared the obstruction and allowed the infant to breathe," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

The video then cuts to Porter calmly rocking the baby as the father smiled.

The parents appeared relieved with the father bent over breathing as the mother placed a hand over her heart, seemingly still attempting to catch their breath and looking relieved.

"This happy outcome is a credit to the fast actions of the parents and Officer Porter," Framingham Police Department said. "Well done!"

The identity of the parents and infant were not released.