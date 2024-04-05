Expand / Collapse search
Boston

Massachusetts man viciously bites police officer's hand, draws blood at city hall: report

The man bit a police officer, drawing blood and leaving tissue 'hanging off the hand'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
A Massachusetts man was arrested after he viciously bit police officers in a "violent encounter" at the Boston City Hall.

According to Boston 25, citing the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, 51-year-old Michael Williams' "violent encounter" with authorities happened at Boston City Hall on Friday morning at 9:40 a.m.

Authorities said that a witness said that Williams' began shouting racial slurs at a group of people at the government building.

Boston Police Department officers attempted to stop him and asked him to immediately leave the premises. 

Boston City Hall with flags raised outside

Flags fly above Boston City Hall on Nov. 11, 2021.  (Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

When he refused to leave, police attempted to arrest the 51-year-old.

One of the officers allegedly asked him, "Are you choosing to be arrested?"

"Yes, I would rather be arrested," Williams responded.

A Boston Police Vehicle

A Boston Police car passes through the parking lot at TechBoston Academy in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, MA on March 17, 2022. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

During the arrest efforts, Williams' bit an officer in the hand, drawing blood.

The local station reported that the bite caused severe damage and heavy bleeding with parts of the officer's skin and tissue "hanging off the hand."

Williams then freed his arms and punched two officers with a closed fist before fleeing.

Boston police officers

Boston Police Patch on an officer at the Department's Academy Graduation Class-60-20 swearing in at the Boston Convention Center in South Boston on June 10, 2021.  (Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Police said he was apprehended and charged with two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, trespassing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and assault to maim.

Four officers were transported to Mass General Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Fox News' has reached out to the Suffolk District Attorney's office.

