Massachusetts man struck by 'multiple vehicles,' none of which stopped, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Massachusetts State Police say they are investigating a traffic death in which a 27-year-old man was "struck by multiple vehicles," none of which stopped.

The fatal hit-and-run happened late Saturday night along Interstate 290 in Worcester.

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had been struck by an unknown vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer. Evidence indicates that he was subsequently struck by other vehicles," the Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

"None of the vehicles stopped," police added. "It is unclear if any of the operators knew they had struck a person."

MAN CRASHES CAR INTO CROWD HONORING VICTIMS OF FIRE, LEAVING 1 DEAD, 17 INJURED: POLICE

BOSTON POLICE SAVE COUPLE’S WEDDING BY COMING TO THE AID OF STRANDED GROOM, VENDORS

The 27-year-old victim, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear why the man was on the highway.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Massachusetts State Police say the crash remains under investigation.