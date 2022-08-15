Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts
Published

Massachusetts man struck by 'multiple vehicles,' none of which stopped, police say

Fatal hit-and-run reported along Interstate 290 in Worcester

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Massachusetts State Police say they are investigating a traffic death in which a 27-year-old man was "struck by multiple vehicles," none of which stopped. 

The fatal hit-and-run happened late Saturday night along Interstate 290 in Worcester. 

"Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had been struck by an unknown vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer. Evidence indicates that he was subsequently struck by other vehicles," the Massachusetts State Police said in a statement. 

"None of the vehicles stopped," police added. "It is unclear if any of the operators knew they had struck a person." 

The victim was struck along this stretch of road on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Mass.

The victim was struck along this stretch of road on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Mass. (Google Maps)

Massachusetts State Police were among the agencies that responded to the scene.

Massachusetts State Police were among the agencies that responded to the scene. (Massachusetts State Police)

The 27-year-old victim, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

It was not immediately clear why the man was on the highway. 

Massachusetts State Police say the crash remains under investigation. 