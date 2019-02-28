Massachusetts man sent OkCupid CEO threatening letters, prosecutors say

A Massachusetts man was arrested for allegedly threatening the CEO of OkCupid for seemingly banning him from the popular dating website, prosecutors claimed.

Liam MacLeod, 47, was taken into custody on Thursday after he sent nine letters — one of which included white powder — to OkCupid's headquarters in Dallas, Texas from September until December 2017, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts said in a news release.

The mailings were addressed to the site's CEO. One of the letters allegedly sent in September was handwritten, and contained "a suspicious white powder."

In it, prosecutors said MacLeod wrote: "Greeting from Beverly ... Ban me will ya ... Welcome to the wonderful world of ANTHRAX ... Expect a package within the next couple of days ... It won’t be ticking but it should be interesting!"

Later that month, MacLeod allegedly sent a letter that seemingly contained blood. In a follow-up letter, prosecutors said the suspect confirmed to the CEO that the previous letter he sent did actually have blood on it and that the blood was infected with AIDS.

Until Dec. 21, MacLeod allegedly sent five more letters that were each investigated by federal law enforcement agencies, which carried out a hazmat response to investigate possible biological or chemical agents.

Investigators found that none of the letters MacLeod allegedly sent contained anything hazardous.

MacLeod was charged with mailing threatening communications and conveying false information and hoaxes and was scheduled to appear in court in Boston on Thursday afternoon.