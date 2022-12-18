Massachusetts building's facade crumbles after car crashes into it

A Boston, Massachusets building was evacuated on Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into a beauty shop on the first floor.

Boston Police reported the incident on Twitter about 8:30 a.m., advising motorists to avoid the area near Birch Street and South Street in Roslindale because of increased traffic.

Photos of the crash show a tan sedan smashed into the corner unit of a building. On top of the car was nearly half of the front facade, with bricks, beams, windows, glass and more on top.

The Boston Fire Department posted several images of the crash, and in one said a laser was being used to monitor the building to see if there was any movement inside.

"A car crashed into a block of stores at Corinth St. Roslindale," fire officials said. "The driver was transported by @Boston_EMS. The building has been evacuated, for concern of a potential collapse."

Fire officials added in a separate tweet that a structural engineer was heading to the scene to determine whether it was safe.

A spokesperson for the Boston Police Department said no other injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.