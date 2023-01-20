Massachusetts boy reels in great white shark off Florida coast

Images show the moment a 12-year-old Massachusetts boy caught a great white shark.

Campbell Keenan, from Southampton, Massachusetts, was on a fishing trip on Tuesday off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The sixth grader told WBZ-TV that he was nervous.

"It was like pushing a cement block with your fist," he explained.

Keenan battled for nearly an hour.

The shark is estimated to have been about 9 feet long and 400 pounds.

"I always thought I would catch some like decent fish, but not a great white, ever," he said.

They tagged the shark and set it free, naming it "Jan Jan" after his sister's hockey coach who was onboard the boat.

The aerial photos show Keenan and his family members at the edge of the boat with the shark.