Sharks
Published

Massachusetts boy reels in great white shark off Florida coast

Shark is estimated to have been about 9 feet long and 400 pounds

Julia Musto
Julia Musto
Images show the moment a 12-year-old Massachusetts boy caught a great white shark. 

Campbell Keenan, from Southampton, Massachusetts, was on a fishing trip on Tuesday off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The sixth grader told WBZ-TV that he was nervous.

"It was like pushing a cement block with your fist," he explained.

12-year-old Campbell Keenan and his family with the great white shark

12-year-old Campbell Keenan and his family with the great white shark (Credit:  Colleen Keenan / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX )

Keenan battled for nearly an hour. 

The shark is estimated to have been about 9 feet long and 400 pounds.

Campbell Keenan and his family reeled in a great white shark off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Campbell Keenan and his family reeled in a great white shark off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Credit:  Colleen Keenan / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX )

"I always thought I would catch some like decent fish, but not a great white, ever," he said.

Beachgoers are shown on Fort Lauderdale Beach on July 14, 2022, in Florida. 

Beachgoers are shown on Fort Lauderdale Beach on July 14, 2022, in Florida.  ((Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images))

They tagged the shark and set it free, naming it "Jan Jan" after his sister's hockey coach who was onboard the boat. 

The aerial photos show Keenan and his family members at the edge of the boat with the shark.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 