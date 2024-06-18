Massachusetts 911 emergency system restored hours after outage, officials say

Massachusetts' 911 system was restored Tuesday, hours after the system went down across the state, authorities said.

The system was back up and running around 3:30 p.m. ET, the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said on social media.

"The Massachusetts 911 system has been restored. The public may now resume calling 911 for emergencies," the agency wrote on X. "Thank you for your patience + cooperation. The State 911 Department continues to investigate the cause of the disruption. We will provide more info when available."

During a news conference planned for the Boston Celtics parade to celebrate the team's NBA Finals championship, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the state emergency dispatchers have been disrupted by a "major" outage, Boston 25 News reported.

"9-1-1 is currently down statewide. If you experience an emergency please pull a fire box," the Boston Police Department said earlier. "If you need assistance, please reach out to your local Boston Police District Station."

The department said it would patrol with blue lights activated for higher visibility.

"The current 911 system is down statewide, if you have an emergency and need assistance pull your nearest Fire Box, or call the Boston Fire Department at 617-343-2880," the Boston Fire Department posted on X. "You can also get assistance by going to your nearest Firehouse."

The Brockton Fire Department said there was a "Major 911 outage in Massachusetts. It urged those needing the fire department to pull the alarm from the nearest fire box or call the department for services."

The cause of the disruption has not been determined.