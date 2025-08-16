Masked robbers pull off brazen midday heist at Seattle jewelry store in under two minutes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four masked robbers executed a brazen midday robbery at a jewelry store in West Seattle on Thursday, leaving with diamonds, gold and luxury watches in less than two minutes that was caught on surveillance video.

The thieves threatened the store’s staff at Menashe & Sons Jewelers with bear spray and a stun gun after smashing the locked glass front door with a hammer and stealing everything from six display cases in the store.

"We’re pretty shook up as a staff," Josh Menashe, vice president of the family-owned store, said on Friday. "We’re gonna be closed for a while."

The displays held an emerald necklace worth $125,000 and around $750,000 worth in Rolex watches, police said.

ARMED ROBBERS TARGET BAR HOPPERS IN RITZY BLUE CITY NEIGHBORHOOD: ‘HELD THE GUN TO MY HEAD’

Menashe said the employees were beginning to do a full inventory of the losses after cleaning up the glass.

The manager of nearby Industrious Gym said the employees escaped out the back and went to his gym for help.

"They came in telling us to call 911," Matthew Strommen told FOX 13. "I was about to start a class. We were like gearing up, ready to go, and then people come in yelling."

CALIFORNIA POLICE NAB 7 FOREIGN NATIONALS IN JEWELRY STORE HEIST, 1 SUSPECT STILL LOOSE

"I think there was a lot of shock and surprise. I think they heard the smashing glass and thought the worst and took off out the back," said Strommen. "We locked up our doors and had everyone in there until the police showed up."

He added, "It was like 11:50 am., I don’t think anyone was expecting something like that to happen in the middle of their workday."

The suspects escaped in a getaway car before police arrived at noon and no arrests have been made yet.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seattle police are asking anyone with information to call 206-233-5000.