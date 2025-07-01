California police nab 7 foreign nationals in jewelry store heist, 1 suspect still loose

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Seven men accused of committing jewelry heists in their "countries of origin" have crossed the border into the U.S. to commit similar crimes, police said.

The suspects are accused of cutting through the roof of a jewelry store in Glendale, California, on May 27. None of them were caught that day, but an investigation was launched, and eventually their group was identified by investigators.

"On the evening of Sunday, June 29, 2025, investigators received information indicating that the suspects were preparing to target another jewelry store, Rodeo Jewelers, located at 1560 Foothill Boulevard in the City of La Verne," police said in a news release.

"As the suspects attempted to gain entry through the roof, law enforcement officers coordinated to take the group into custody. The suspects also used signal jammers and cut wires to the location during the incident," police added.

While eight suspects were observed at the second burglary scene, only seven were apprehended.

"All suspects are foreign nationals believed to be involved in similar crimes spanning both their countries of origin and the United States," Glendale police said.

They have been identified as: Jose Millafil, Javier Sepulveda, Cristian Gonzalezaburto, Luka Pazitiani, Vera Matias, Victor Iturriagalopez and Edson Gonzalez. Police did not say where they were from.

Less than 30 minutes' drive away from La Verne, a family-owned jewelry store in El Monte recently lost half its inventory when the store was ransacked, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported. The Meza family estimates their losses at $1.5 million.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to the local TV station that a professional theft ring has been targeting Los Angeles County jewelry stores recently, but Glendale police did not say if the Meza store break-in is attributed to the same group.