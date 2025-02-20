Masked robbers point ARs at guard in bold ATM heist caught on chilling video

A group of brazen thieves were seen pointing assault rifles in the face of a cash-in-transit guard before making off with large sums of cash from an ATM, wild video released by police in Tennessee shows.

The heart-pounding video, taken from the guard’s body camera, shows the guard opening the door of his armored truck as the base of the ATM is open, exposing several cash boxes. The incident took place at the First Horizon Bank at 140 Mitchell Road in Memphis at 8:20 a.m. on Feb. 14.

The video shows a white Nissan Altima then rolling up behind the ATM before three masked and armed men swarm around the unsuspecting guard.

"Don’t do it, don’t do it!' one of the thieves barks at the guard. "Don’t move," another says as they point their ARs at the guard to the sounds of their weapons clicking.

The perpetrators then pull three large cash boxes out of the ATM while still pointing their deadly weapons at the guard.

They then jump into the Nissan and speed away from the scene.

It's unclear exactly how much cash the perps stole, but police said it was "a large amount."

The suspects are described as Black males in their mid-20s who are still at large, police said.

One suspect is around 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build and was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, red gloves and a black ski mask.

The second suspect is 5 feet 11 inches tall, with an average build and was wearing a red and white "Coke" labeled jacket, blue jeans, gray gloves, and a black ski mask.

The third suspect is 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build and was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, red gloves and a black ski mask.

The Memphis Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.

The incident comes despite crime dropping in the city last year. Total crime decreased by 13.3% compared to 2023, with homicides down by 30% and motor vehicle thefts reduced by 39%, according to LocalMemphis.com, citing police data.