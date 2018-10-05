Maryland woman allegedly sets apartment complex on fire because she was 'upset with ex-boyfriend,' officials say

A Maryland woman is in custody after officials say she set an apartment complex on fire because she was “upset” with her ex-boyfriend.

Natasha Ciara Joyner, 32 was arrested on Thursday after investigators say she started a fire at an apartment complex in New Carrollton that resulted in four damaged buildings, 130 displaced residents and $2.2 million in estimated damages.

Prince George’s County Fire Department firefighters responded to the three-alarm fire on Sept. 17 around 3:30 p.m. It took almost two hours for firefighters to extinguish the flames.

Investigators soon determined the blaze was “incendiary.”

No one was injured but officials discovered that Joyner started the fire because “she was allegedly upset with an ex-boyfriend,” a press release from Prince George’s County Fire Department said.

She has been charged with first- and second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and malicious destruction of property greater than $1,000, and reckless endangerment.

Officials said additional charges are pending.

It was not immediately clear if Joyner or her ex-boyfriend lived in the apartment complex.