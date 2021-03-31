Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland
Published

Maryland woman dies after getting stuck in Florida hotel window

No foul play is expected, authorities said. 

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Maryland woman died earlier this month after she got stuck in a Florida hotel window, according to authorities. 

Sydney Therriault, 22, of Beallsville, was staying at the Pelican RV Resort & Marina in Grassy Key. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that it is believed the woman misplaced her key and tried to regain entry into the room.

"She became stuck and asphyxiated," according to the statement. 

MIAMI POLICE ARREST MAN IN KIDNAPPING, SEX ASSAULT, AND SHOOTING OF 12-YEAR-OLD BOY

The Sheriff's Office and Marathon Fire Rescue were called around 7:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene, FOX Baltimore reported

No foul play is expected, authorities said. 

A 2011 image taken at Pelican RV Resort &amp; Marina (Google Maps)

A 2011 image taken at Pelican RV Resort &amp; Marina (Google Maps)

A friend of Therriault described her as a "beautiful, selfless, free-spirited soul."

TAMPA RESCUE DOG HAD BULLET IN ITS ABDOMEN

"Your free spirit to travel and help people and to see the world on your own time has helped encouraged me to go out and follow my own path. You will never be forgotten since you touched so many. Rest easy beautiful," the friend wrote on Facebook.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Autopsy results are pending, the sheriff's office said. 

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital

Your Money