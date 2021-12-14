Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland
Published

Maryland sheriff's deputies rescue woman from car submerged in frigid lake

Officers received a call to check on the well-being of the 25-year-old woman

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Maryland sheriff's deputies save woman from frigid waters Video

Maryland sheriff's deputies save woman from frigid waters

Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff's Department jumped in frigid waters to save a woman whose car was submerged.

A sheriff's deputy in Maryland jumped in frigid waters in 40-degree weather to save a 25-year-old woman after receiving a call to check on her well-being.

When deputies arrived at the scene on Friday, they saw a white sedan that was partially submerged in a lake in northeastern Maryland. 

The 25-year-old woman's white sedan was completely submerged before officers could get her out of the vehicle. 

The 25-year-old woman's white sedan was completely submerged before officers could get her out of the vehicle.  (Harford County Sheriff's Office)

They attempted to remove the driver from the vehicle, but the car continued down the boat ramp and the woman jumped out into the water. 

NYPD OFFICER SAVES MAN WHO FELL ON SUBWAY TRACKS MOMENTS BEFORE TRAIN ARRIVED 

Video released by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office shows Senior Deputy Jeremy Mothershed wading out to the woman's car and securing her. 

  • Image 1 of 2

    Senior Deputy Jeremy Mothershed was able to pull the woman to shore.  (Harford County Sheriff's Office)

  • Image 2 of 2

    A deputy waded out to the woman's sedan and was able to secure her.  (Harford County Sheriff's Office)

Three other deputies on a nearby dock threw a rope to Mothershed as he pulled the woman, who appeared frantic, back to shore. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Deputies put on a uniform and go to work everyday to make a difference in the lives of citizens," Sheriff Jeff Gahler said in a statement. "I am proud of the work these men did to act quickly and save a life."

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money