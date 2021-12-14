Maryland sheriff's deputies rescue woman from car submerged in frigid lake

A sheriff's deputy in Maryland jumped in frigid waters in 40-degree weather to save a 25-year-old woman after receiving a call to check on her well-being.

When deputies arrived at the scene on Friday, they saw a white sedan that was partially submerged in a lake in northeastern Maryland.

They attempted to remove the driver from the vehicle, but the car continued down the boat ramp and the woman jumped out into the water.

Video released by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office shows Senior Deputy Jeremy Mothershed wading out to the woman's car and securing her.

Three other deputies on a nearby dock threw a rope to Mothershed as he pulled the woman, who appeared frantic, back to shore.

"Deputies put on a uniform and go to work everyday to make a difference in the lives of citizens," Sheriff Jeff Gahler said in a statement. "I am proud of the work these men did to act quickly and save a life."