Maryland man arrested after threatening mass violence at elementary school, authorities say

A Maryland man has been arrested after making several threats of mass violence against an elementary school and a local business, authorities said Wednesday.

Earl Benjamin Washington, 46, of Lexington Park, was arrested in St. Mary's County, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Tuesday, Washington called a business in White Plains and Gale-Bailey Elementary School and made violent threats, authorities said.

"The calls to the specific locations are related to people he knows and is believed to be domestic-related," the sheriff's office said.

The threats came on the same day an 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school, including 19 children. In response, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said it will increase its presence at area schools for the remainder of the school year.

"Although there is no specific threat to our schools at this time, officers will be there to provide support, comfort, and security for our students and staff. We are with you all," the sheriff's office said.