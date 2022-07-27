Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Maryland man, woman shot at after crashing SUV near Baltimore

A man and woman were injured when someone in a passing vehicle appeared to open fire on a crashed SUV near an intersection in Baltimore County, Maryland

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Maryland man and woman were injured when they were shot at after crashing their SUV near Baltimore on Tuesday. 

Video posted to social media shows a car pulling up to an SUV in Middle River moments after the SUV had crashed into a pole.

A man and woman were shot this week in Baltimore County during a shooting from what appeared to be a passing vehicle targeting a crashed SUV. 

A man and woman were shot this week in Baltimore County during a shooting from what appeared to be a passing vehicle targeting a crashed SUV.  (Baltimore County Police Department )

A series of gunshots then rang out. 

Two people, a 43-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were injured, according to police. They have not been identified, Fox 45 News reported.

Both were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not released. 

