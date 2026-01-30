Married real estate mogul allegedly offered aide millions to leave husband, lawsuit claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A married CEO of a nearly $900 million real estate firm is accused in a lawsuit of offering a female employee millions in cash and luxury real estate in an alleged effort to lure her away from her husband.

The allegations are laid out in a lawsuit filed by Michael Steckling, who claims Real Brokerage CEO Tamir Poleg repeatedly pursued his wife, Paige Steckling, with financial incentives and promises that ultimately led to the end of their marriage.

According to the complaint, Poleg allegedly offered Paige Steckling, a married mother of two and his subordinate, financial support beginning in January 2025, including cash payments, real estate and travel. The lawsuit characterizes the alleged offer as an "indecent proposal."

The filing alleges Poleg offered Paige more than $500,000 in cash and a Park City, Utah home valued between $2 million and $3 million. The complaint further alleges Poleg later provided Paige with instructions by email on how to access $1.5 million in two installments, including $800,000 immediately and $700,000 at a later date.

According to the lawsuit, Poleg sold more than $600,000 worth of stock in Real Brokerage in early February 2025, which the complaint alleges was used to fund the proposed financial support.

The lawsuit also alleges Poleg booked a hotel room in Miami for himself and Paige in February 2025 and met with her on multiple occasions in Las Vegas, Park City and California prior to the alleged financial offer.

Michael Steckling alleges in the complaint that his marriage was intact prior to Poleg’s alleged actions and that neither he nor his wife had discussed divorce before the alleged offers were made. Paige Steckling filed for divorce in February 2025, according to court records cited in the lawsuit.

Real Brokerage disputed the allegations and said media reports contain inaccuracies.

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, the company said Paige Steckling "is not, and was never, an employee of Real," and said Poleg "never paid Ms. Steckling any money."

The company said Poleg separated from his spouse last year and later had a brief relationship with an independent contractor who filed for divorce from her husband.

According to the statement, the relationship ended nearly a year ago and the lawsuit brought by the contractor’s former husband is "without merit and filled with inaccuracies." Poleg also rejected any suggestion of wrongdoing and said the lawsuit was an attempt to exploit his public standing.

Paige Steckling confirmed her divorce in a statement to the Daily Mail but disputed the lawsuit’s characterization of events.

"My marriage ended for personal reasons, and the claims made in this lawsuit do not reflect the reality of those circumstances," she told the outlet. "I’m confident the legal process will address any inaccuracies."

Poleg also acknowledged sending an email referenced in the lawsuit but said it did not reflect the claims made in the complaint.

"No offers, no romance, no interference," Poleg told the outlet. He said any financial discussion cited in the lawsuit involved support Paige had requested and denied interfering in the Stecklings’ marriage.

Michael Steckling is suing Poleg for alienation of affection and is seeking at least $5 million in damages.

Real Brokerage, the Utah-based real estate firm Poleg leads, is valued at approximately $886 million.

