Marines: Identities of Iwo Jima flag raisers were mistaken

The Marine Corps says one of the six men long identified in an iconic World War II photograph showing the raising of the American flag at Iwo Jima was actually not in the image.

The Marines announced Thursday that an investigation launched after questions were raised by two amateur historians determined that a previously unknown Marine was in the picture shot by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal during a horrific battle on the tiny island.

A panel found that Private First Class Harold Schultz, of Detroit, was in the photo and that Navy Pharmacist's Mate 2nd Class John Bradley wasn't in the image. Bradley had participated in an earlier flag-raising on Mount Suribachi.

The Marines began a review after being contacted by researchers working on a Smithsonian Channel documentary.