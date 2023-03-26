Marine veteran who survived three tours in Iraq, Afghanistan killed driving an Uber in California

A California Marine veteran and father of two was fatally shot and killed Friday morning while driving for Uber, according to police.

Aaron Orozco, 38, picked up two passengers early that morning and stopped at a Lynwood 7-Eleven for an unknown reason before he got into a physical altercation with the two passengers, police said.

One suspect shot Orozco in the upper torso, cops said. The firearm hasn't been recovered.

The suspects then fled in Orozco's vehicle, and it was later located by local authorities a short distance away. Orozco was pronounced dead at the scene. He leaves behind his wife, Sandra Medina, a 9-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter.

"It just seems like I’m in a nightmare. It doesn’t seem real to me," Medina told Fox 11. "I haven’t even told my kids yet, they still think dad is going to come through the door."

Orozco had been based out of Camp Pendleton and had previously completed three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. Medina told Fox 11 her husband had started working for Uber at night so he could care for their children while she was working as a nurse.

"We were married for 10 years, but we’ve been together since high school, high school sweethearts," Medina told FOX 11.

Orozco had been working for Uber for four years before the shooting, never having had issues in the past until the morning of March 24.

"Our hearts are with Mr. Orozco Figueroa’s family as they cope with this unfathomable tragedy, and we have reached out to offer our condolences," Uber said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We banned the rider’s account and are working with police on their investigation."

Uber told Fox News Digital they have extended their condolences to the family and explained Orozco's family is eligible for survivor benefits, provided through Intact.

The company's Public Safety team – composed of former law enforcement officers and paralegals – is ready to assist with the investigation, which is still ongoing. Uber said they are working closely with detectives on the case and will continue to cooperate with the investigation.

A GoFundMe page set up in honor of Orozco and his family had already surpassed its $20,000 goal as of Sunday morning, with more than $36,000 donated.

"I just hope that they find them because they created this chaos in my life and my family's life," Medina told ABC 7. "And, you know, now I don't have my husband with me. And, it has just changed my life around so much. So, I really hope that they do catch them."