MILITARY
Humanitarian volunteer, Marine vet killed in Ukraine while helping civilians

Pete Reed was country director for Global Outreach Doctors in Ukraine

Trey Yingst
By Trey Yingst , Peter Aitken | Fox News
American volunteer and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Pete Reed was killed in Eastern Ukraine on Thursday, according to his family.

"He was the good kind of crazy," his brother Chandler Reed told Fox News. "He put himself selflessly in danger all the time to help other people."

Reed was working for Global Outreach Doctors in the city of Bakhmut, where his ambulance was struck by incoming Russian fire, relatives said.

Global Outreach Doctors listed Reed as the "Ukraine Country Director" on the organization’s website.

(pete.reed.medic/instagram)

Reed was also the co-founder and executive director of a separate organization called Global Response Medicine, aimed at helping people in conflict zones.

A decorated Marine, Reed served two tours in Afghanistan before leading a medical team for the Kurdish Peshmerga forces as they liberated Mosul, Iraq from ISIS.

(pete.reed.medic/instagram)

