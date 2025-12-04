Marine killed during tactical vehicle training exercise at California military base

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Military officials revealed that a U.S. Marine died during a vehicle training accident Wednesday at Camp Pendleton in San Diego County, California.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, officials said the Marine was killed in a "tactical vehicle mishap" around 1:45 p.m. local time with the I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF), the largest Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) in the Corps.

The Marine’s identity has not yet been released, and the incident remains under investigation, officials said.

State Sen. Catherine Blakespear, who represents the Camp Pendleton area, called the accident "tremendously upsetting" and noted that Marines sacrifice greatly to keep the nation safe.

"I am incredibly saddened to learn of the tragic training accident at Camp Pendleton that claimed the life of a Marine from the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force," Blakespear said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "My heart and deepest sympathies go out to the Marine’s family, loved ones, and other service members who are grieving this loss.

"Our Marines put themselves in harm’s way every day even on home soil during routine training so that our nation remains safe. Representing Camp Pendleton and these service members is a true honor and hearing of this is tremendously upsetting."

"I will be closely monitoring the investigation into this accident. In this difficult moment, I extend my condolences to all who are mourning within the Camp Pendleton community."

The Associated Press reported that the death was not related to Steel Knight, an annual training exercise that began Monday on the base, citing officials.

The incident is the latest training-related death at Camp Pendleton.

In August 2023, Lance Cpl. Joseph D. Whaley, a Tennessee native, was killed during a nighttime live-fire training event at the base, the Marine Corps said.

Months later, in December, officials also announced that Sgt. Matthew K. Bylski, a Michigan native, died when a tactical vehicle rolled over during training at Camp Pendleton.

the Associated Press contributed to this report.