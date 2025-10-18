'First to fight': Marine VP JD Vance marks Corps’ 250th as Hegseth says unity, not ‘diversity,' is strength

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President JD Vance joined Marines and sailors at Camp Pendleton in California on Saturday for the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps, telling the crowd that the Corps remains ready to fight and ready to win.

The anniversary event included an amphibious assault demonstration on Red Beach, speeches from military leaders and cabinet officials, and a reminder from Vance that he is the first Marine to serve as vice president.

Helicopters roared overhead and amphibious vehicles surged through the surf as Marines charged the beach to open the ceremony. Second Lady Usha Vance accompanied her husband to watch the display while families shaded their eyes and Ospreys thundered overhead.

This year’s ceremony marked a quarter millennium since the Continental Congress first authorized the Marine Corps in 1775.

General Eric Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps, told the crowd that what they were seeing was the sound and look of freedom. He described the Corps as America’s "911 force" and warned that Marines must be ready for whatever comes next.

"The next fight is coming," he said. "Marines will be ready. Ready to fight. Ready to win."

"When it matters most, it’s not technology or equipment that wins the day, but the dependability, decisiveness and character of the Marine or sailor who wields it," Smith said. He ended by thanking families and offering a blessing for their sacrifices.



Secretary of War Pete Hegseth then delivered one of the day’s most fiery addresses. A combat veteran himself, he told the Marines that the Corps stood strong when others wavered.

"I'm not supposed to say this, really not. But I think you guys might be my favorite," Hegseth said.

He tied the Corps to the administration’s broader theme of America First, peace through strength, and common sense at every turn. Hegseth reminded the crowd that while many different faces fill the ranks, unity of mission is the true strength of the Corps.



"The truth is, your diversity is not your strength. Never has been. Your strength is in your unity of purpose. It's in your shared mission. It's in your oath to the Constitution. It's the bond that turns individuals into single-minded fighting units. You see, you are set apart. You're not civilians. You're devil dogs, leathernecks, United States Marines," the Secretary said, drawing cheers.

The crowd erupted when Vance took the stage.

"God bless you, Marines," he began, smiling as chants of "Oorah!" echoed back. He quickly reminded them that he's the first Marine to hold the office of vice president. "From one Marine to another, thank you for your service," he said.



"I've also got to give a special shout out to the incredible display that we saw earlier today. It made my heart sing," Vance said. "As your vice president, and it was a testament to the core strength and unbeatable power. It reminded me why I am so proud to have worn the uniform, to be one among your ranks, and to be the very first vice president to have been a United States Marine."

Vance used his speech to honor heroes, remember the fallen and reflect on his own service. He mentioned Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Dakota Meyer who served in Afghanistan, Navy corpsman Charles Cram who helped raise the flag at Iwo Jima, and Navy aviator Elmer Royce Williams who survived the longest dogfight in American history.



The vice president mixed solemnity with humor that fellow Marines recognized immediately. He joked about the "E-4 Mafia" and shared a story about a gunnery sergeant who once saved him from signing a 22% interest used car loan by steering him to Navy Federal Credit Union.

"That gunny’s leadership didn’t just save me money," Vance said. "It taught me that Marines look out for each other."

Vance's remarks included a particular story from boot camp. Recruits queued for Catholic or Protestant church services and Vance, referring to himself in the third person as, "recruit," called himself an atheist.

"Get in the Catholic line," the drill instructor snapped. That punchline, Vance joked, "wouldn’t work in the Biden administration."

Vance also took aim at Democrats in Congress over the government shutdown, promising that the administration would fight to ensure enlisted Marines are paid.

"We will do everything possible to make sure enlisted Marines get paid," he said. "Political battles in Washington should not come at the expense of troops and their families."

He tied the 250th anniversary back to the Corps’ beginnings at Tun Tavern in Philadelphia in 1775. He named battles that define Marine history: from Belleau Wood and Iwo Jima to the Chosin Reservoir, Khe Sanh, Ramadi, Fallujah and Helmand, and told the audience that every generation of the Corps shares the same common purpose.

"Every single person here bleeds Marine Corps green," Vance said. "It is our common purpose that carries us forward."

Vance reminded East Coast Marines swatting sand fleas at Parris Island that their bond is the same as those climbing the hills of California. He spoke of his pride in wearing the Corps' uniform and closed with words that Marines have heard before but welcomed on their birthday.

"Keep kicking a--. Keep taking names. Semper Fidelis, Marines. Happy 250th birthday. God bless you," he said.

The ceremony ended with the roar of the crowd as the day carried reminders of sacrifice, grit and unity.

The Department of War, Navy, and Vance's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. The Marine Corps offered no further comment to Fox News Digital at this time.