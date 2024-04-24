Expand / Collapse search
Marine killed during 'routine military operation' at Camp Pendleton: USMC

The Marine was stationed with the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39

A U.S. Marine was killed Tuesday evening during an operation at Camp Pendleton's air base in California, the Marine Corps said.

The USMC said in a press release that the incident happened during a "routine military operation" at Camp Pendleton in San Diego.

The Marine died at 5 p.m. local time at the base on Tuesday. The USMC did not identify the Marine or a cause of death pending family notification.

MARINE KILLED IN TRAINING ACCIDENT NEAR CAMP LEJEUNE, LESS THAN 2 WEEKS AFTER PROMOTION, IDENTIFIED

Marines drill instructors

As of Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Marine Corps had still not released the identity of the Marine killed during the Camp Pendleton training accident on Tuesday.  (iStock)

The Marine was stationed with the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, which is part of the Camp Pendleton-based 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. 

MILITARY IDENTIFIES MARINE KILLED DURING CAMP PENDLETON TRAINING ACCIDENT

Camp Pendleton

The entrance to Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull/File)

Officials stated the incident is being investigated, and no further details on the incident were released.

The death of a Marine at Camp Pendleton's air base comes just a week after Sgt. Colin Arslanbas, 23, was killed during a training accident at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. 

Photo of Sgt. Colin Arslanbas, 23

Marine Sgt. Colin Arslanbas was killed in a training accident near MCB Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. (II Marine Expeditionary Force)

According to a press release from Camp Lejeune officials, Arslanbas was killed during a training accident on April 18.

The fatal accident happened shortly after 11 p.m., near Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune in Carteret County.

