Marine killed during 'routine military operation' at Camp Pendleton: USMC

A U.S. Marine was killed Tuesday evening during an operation at Camp Pendleton's air base in California, the Marine Corps said.

The USMC said in a press release that the incident happened during a "routine military operation" at Camp Pendleton in San Diego.

The Marine died at 5 p.m. local time at the base on Tuesday. The USMC did not identify the Marine or a cause of death pending family notification.

The Marine was stationed with the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Training Squadron 303, Marine Aircraft Group 39, which is part of the Camp Pendleton-based 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

Officials stated the incident is being investigated, and no further details on the incident were released.

The death of a Marine at Camp Pendleton's air base comes just a week after Sgt. Colin Arslanbas, 23, was killed during a training accident at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

According to a press release from Camp Lejeune officials, Arslanbas was killed during a training accident on April 18.