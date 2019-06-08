Marine or mermaid? Service member's photo shoot a joke for buddies deployed overseas, he says

A U.S. Marine stationed in Florida got a little risqué recently, posing as a mermaid in a professional photo shoot – all to raise the spirits of his buddies deployed overseas, according to reports.

Beau Shepherd told Louisville FOX station WDRB-TV the mermaid choice was personal.

“Well, my job in the Marines is amphibious, as in we move from sea to land, so I wanted to include that,” he said. "So I mainly wanted something as a joke to my Marine buddies that would make them laugh at the ridiculousness of it all."

The photo shoot involved Shepherd wearing a luxurious turquoise mermaid tale – and not much else.

Jacqueline Elliot, with Magic Memories Photography in Trinity, Fla., said Shepherd is the father of one of her daughter’s classmates.

Elliot told Tampa's FOX 13 that although she usually does photo shoots for children he approached her about himself. She said they have also discussed making a calendar to raise money for charity.

"My daughter thought it was cool and funny so now she will always have a pic of me as a merman," Shepherd added, according to WDRB.